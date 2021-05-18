EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.72.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.65 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Eagle Asset Management grew its position in EOG Resources by 88.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,341,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 630,338 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 77,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 33,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $6,268,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments now owns 79,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.