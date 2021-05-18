EOSDT (EOSDT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $249,143.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $249,143.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00381816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00228062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.01296529 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044801 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

