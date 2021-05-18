Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 214.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

