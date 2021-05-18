Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tricon Residential Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$13.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$7.58 and a 52 week high of C$13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

