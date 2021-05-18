Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 18th (ADN, ADTN, ATUS, BPRMF, CJEWY, CP, IIVI, LKFLF, PANL, PVBC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 18th:

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at FIX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

