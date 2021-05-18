Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May, 18th (AGTI, ALLK, ARNA, BA, BAH, BNTX, CACI, CATB, COHR, DNLI)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 18th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Agiliti Inc alerts:

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI). They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI). They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK). They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). They issued an overweight rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL). They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL). They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL). They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). They issued a buy rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC). They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM). They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM). They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP). They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.