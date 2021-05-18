Ernst 02494 Teunissen Sells 1,527 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. 2,350,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,433. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 188.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,722 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 140,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 127.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 986,999 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,091,000 after buying an additional 553,301 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.