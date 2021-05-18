Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.68

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERRPF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

