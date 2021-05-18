ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) is Altium Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the quarter. ESSA Pharma accounts for approximately 1.9% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.68% of ESSA Pharma worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,852,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,458. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.