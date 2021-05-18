Ethereum Gold (ETG) Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 45% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 31% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $724.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.33 or 0.01489803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00119159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.