Ethereum Meta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $558.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 715.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $558.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded up 755.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.61 or 0.01461477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00118380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.