Ethereum Yield (ETHY) One Day Volume Hits $917.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00012525 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $495,899.97 and $917.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

