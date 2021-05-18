Ethereum Yield Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $569,646.77 and approximately $90.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $5.70 or 0.00012948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00091563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01429366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00118892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00062812 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.