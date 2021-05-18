Etherparty (FUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $177,172.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

