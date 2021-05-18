Etho Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $8.86 Million (ETHO)

Etho Protocol (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. Etho Protocol has a market cap of $8.86 million and $286,628.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Etho Protocol has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.32 or 0.07957555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00204896 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etho Protocol Profile

Etho Protocol (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 56,073,880 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Etho Protocol Coin Trading

