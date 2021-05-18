ETHplode (ETHPLO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 63.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. ETHplode has a total market cap of $55,835.32 and approximately $12.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 51.3% against the dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00098326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.86 or 0.01469064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00064364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00118507 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

