Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $16,692,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,050. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

