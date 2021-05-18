EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0016

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $685.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $662.23 or 0.01538942 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,205,052,985 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

