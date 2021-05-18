Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.80. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.
EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
The stock has a market cap of $658.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
