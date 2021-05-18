Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.80. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The stock has a market cap of $658.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

