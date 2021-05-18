EvenCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $172,442.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $121,344.69 and $172,442.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00121698 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00800466 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

