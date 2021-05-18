Everex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $616,510.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Everex coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC on major exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $616,510.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00098987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $629.63 or 0.01477354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00118730 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

