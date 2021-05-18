Exeedme (XED) 1-Day Volume Reaches $709,473.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $21.83 million and approximately $709,473.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00094156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00390148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00234978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.69 or 0.01377117 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048217 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,402,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

