Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s previous close.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC remained flat at $$45.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,219. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

