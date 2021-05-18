Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Hits $1.94 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Expanse has a market cap of $1.94 million and $13,974.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,096.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.92 or 0.07800966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.70 or 0.02495834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.11 or 0.00674281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00201394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.59 or 0.00780100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.85 or 0.00666359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.11 or 0.00579390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

