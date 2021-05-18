Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday Sells 262 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXPE stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,220. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.81 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.03.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

