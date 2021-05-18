Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. Experian has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

