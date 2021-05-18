Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Laurentian from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXE. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.64.

TSE EXE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 85,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.81. The stock has a market cap of C$717.39 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

