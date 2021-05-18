extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.13 million and $299,965.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,122.32 or 1.00330087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00053295 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $666.97 or 0.01551807 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.00710674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00420492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00185099 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006306 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars.

