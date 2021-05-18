Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. 560,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,822,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

