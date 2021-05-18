Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

