F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FSTX opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.32. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

