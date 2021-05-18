F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,873. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.