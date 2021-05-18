Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 1,544 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28.
Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.96. 14,396,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,398,826. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.