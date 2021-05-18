Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 1,544 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.96. 14,396,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,398,826. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

