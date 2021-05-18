Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,891,796 shares of company stock worth $559,481,957 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $316.51 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

