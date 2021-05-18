Fagan Associates Inc. Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $83,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $23,406,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

