Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.66

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.66 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £66.27 million and a P/E ratio of -67.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.51.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.