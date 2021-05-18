Family Firm Inc. Buys 1,719 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.02. 92,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,461,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

