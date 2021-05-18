Family Firm Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.75. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,353. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

