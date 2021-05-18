Family Firm Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,970,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 395,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,434,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.34. 185,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,378,965. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

