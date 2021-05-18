Family Firm Inc. Has $23.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,199,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379,697 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $84.90. 15,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,288. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.