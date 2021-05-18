Family Firm Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $152.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,228. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.10. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $125.18 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

