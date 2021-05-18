Family Firm Inc. Purchases 10,308 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 331,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTR remained flat at $$25.37 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

