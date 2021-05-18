Family Firm Inc. Sells 2,667 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,675. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

