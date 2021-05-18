Fantom (FTM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $294.69 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $294.69 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.62 or 0.01469957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00118642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063214 BTC.

FTM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

