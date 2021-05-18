Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.41 million, a PE ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.