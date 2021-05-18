Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

