Feathercoin One Day Volume Reaches $25,477.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $25,477.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007997 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

