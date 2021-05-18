Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sells $62,088.00 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $62,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

