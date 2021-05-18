Fei Protocol (FEI) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $73.31 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00091175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00405423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.00231961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.29 or 0.01357232 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

