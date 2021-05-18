Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.824-5.065 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.49. 4,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,637. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

